One Of The Greatest Comebacks Ever: Netherland's, Sifan Hassan, Ate The Floor, Got Up & Still Took 1st Place In The Women's 1500m Race!

"The 28-year-old Dutchwoman is going for an unprecedented Olympic triple: gold medals in the 1500 meters, 5000m, and 10,000m, a feat that would mark her out as one of the greatest distance runners in the history of track and field competition" - TheDailyBeast
