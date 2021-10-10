Undefeated: Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder In The 11th Round!
After knocking down heavyweight champion Tyson Fury twice in the early rounds, Wilder was overpowered for the rest of the fight, as Fury finished him off with a knockout in the 11th round. Wilder looked tired and unsteady for the second half of the fight, taking punishment but refusing to stay down. The American was outscored 96-89 entering the 11th round when Fury finally put an end to the fight with a right hook that sent Wilder to the mat for good. Posted By Persist
