Godfather Of Harlem [Allied Global Marketing Submitted]
BUMPY JOHNSON IS BACK! The hit series, GODFATHER OF HARLEM starring Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Vincent D’Onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Method Man, and more returns this Sunday, April 18 at 9pm ET/PT on Epix. Check out the video opening from the Executive Music Producer, Swizz Beatz, “Just in Case,” featuring Rick Ross and the late DMX.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS