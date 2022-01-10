Wild: LAPD Officers Pull Pilot From Crashed Plane Seconds Before A Train Collides!
The Los Angeles Police Department late Sunday released footage that showed police officers pulling a bleeding pilot to safety just moments before a barreling train collided with his plane stuck on the tracks. The pilot was bleeding heavily from an injury to his head and officers pulled him about 15 feet from the plane before impact. Posted By Persist
