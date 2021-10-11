Thoughts On This? Superman's Son, Jon Kent Comes Out As Bisexual In New Comic!

In a landmark moment in comic book history, Jonathan Kent — the son of Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane — is coming out as bisexual on the pages of DC Comics, the publisher announced on Monday, which is also National Coming Out Day. Jon Kent, currently known as “the Superman of Earth,” will come out in the Nov. 9 issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5” when he starts a romantic relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura — indicating the Kryptonian apple does not fall far from the tree. The decision to have the superhero currently carrying the mantle of the Man of Steel come out as bisexual is the most high-profile example yet of comic book publishers expanding the scope of LGBTQ representation within their pages. In August, DC published an issue in which Tim Drake — aka Robin, Batman’s loyal sidekick — also came out as bisexual. Other major LGBTQ comic characters include DC’s Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Alan Scott (aka the first Green Lantern), and Marvel’s Iceman, America Chavez (aka Miss America) and Northstar — one of the very first openly gay comic book characters when he came out in 1992. Posted By PSmooth