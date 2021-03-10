Woman Who Reported Domestic Violence Gets The Surprise Of Her Lifetime As Officers Accompanied Her Back To Her Residence! (Abuser Comes Back Loaded)
Authorities say a 41-year-old woman had walked into the 105th Precinct to report the domestic violence case, and the officers then accompanied her back to the residence to collect her belongings. The video shows them talking with the woman in her living room, when all of the sudden, her boyfriend came back and opened fire. Both officers were wounded. Queens NY. Posted by PSmooth
