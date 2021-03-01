Say What? First 3D Printed House In The U.S. Listed For Sale In Long Island, New York!
The first 3D-printed home has hit the market. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a two-car garage and made with 3D cement is going for $299,999 making the property a bargain compared with the average cost of homes in Long Island. The home is nestled on a 0.26-acre lot and features 1,407 square feet of living space. Posted By Persist
