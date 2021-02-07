Bruh Bruh Ft. Payroll Giovanni x Cash Click Boog - Chrome Hearts [Up Gang Family Ent]

Song Name: Bruh Bruh - Chrome Hearts Feat. Payroll Giovanni x Cash Click Boog Shot by @JerryPHD

Artist “Bruh Bruh” ... born & raised in West Oakland,Ca in the lower bottom area. He has prevailed to the top after constant multiple near death experiences, jail sentences and more obstacles.

“Bruh Bruh” is on the road to becoming one of the next superstars to rise. He has an album dropping in the 1st quarter of 2021 with features from artists such as Lil Durk, TrapBoy Freddy, Fredo Bang and more.

Official Website:
https://www.officialbruhbruh.com/

Booking Email:
[email protected]
iTunes Music:
Download & Stream “Pandemic”
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pandemic/1539483334?i=1539483335
Instagram: @900bruhbruh
Twitter: @900bruhbruh

