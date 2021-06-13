Embracing The Meme: Microsoft Reveals The Xbox Mini Fridge!

Microsoft officially revealed the Xbox Mini Fridge during its E3 2021 showcase. Users who want one of these tiny refrigerators will be able to grab one in holiday 2021. Microsoft did not give a more specific date or general price. The Xbox Mini Fridge looks just like the console & has a green interior that lights the inside of the fridge. Posted By Persist

