High School Basketball Player Waited Till The Handshake Line To Sucker Punch The Opp! (Lost By 25)
A high school basketball player is the subject of a police investigation after he ruthlessly sucker-punched an opponent this week. The incident took place after a basketball game in Iowa between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School on Tuesday. Following Nevada’s 72-47 win, a player wearing No. 4 on Carlisle unexpectedly attacked the player who was leading the handshake line for Nevada. The Carlisle player first punched the Nevada player in the gut and then hit him in the face. Posted by Abdul
