Well Damn: Livestreamer Saves Asian Man Who Was Being Attacked & Robbed In England!
A live streamer from england named Sherwin saves a man from being mugged. The streamer shouted at the perp, sending him away but only briefly as he tries to comes back a second time in another attempt to steal the bike, before fleeing the scene for good. Others gathered shortly thereafter to protect the man, who is seen bruised in the middle of the street. Posted By Persist
