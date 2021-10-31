SMH: Pool Worker Kills Family's Dog ... Caught On Video Stuffing Its Body Into A Garbage Bin!
Aaron Cumpton, the man who police say confessed to strangling and killing a Fresno family’s 16-year-old dog while doing pool maintenance has been released from jail. After being released from Fresno County jail, Cumpton was asked if he regretted his actions. Cumpton, who was called a “monster” by Kim Garcia, owner of the Yorkie Terrier who was killed. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS