Casino Gang - Yo Life [Babyblast/ Angelino Ent Submitted]
https://www.instagram.com/babystherapper
https://www.instagram.com/soulofthewest
Casino Gang — comprised of Baby S. and Young Fame — has deep roots in both Los Angeles and the West Coast rap scene. Growing up on the Westside (Crenshaw and Slauson) and the Eastside, respectively, the duo’s music represents an authentic Los Angeles lifestyle. Now as grown men, their experiences are a lot different than that of which they grew up in. Things that used to seem big and grandiose no longer feel that way because they’ve become attainable. The life they currently live is aspirational and was able to manifest through development from life experiences and growth. They pay homage to the city that made them and those who didn’t make it.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS