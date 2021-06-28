Crazy: Fire Breaks Out Near London Train Station Leading To Explosions & Evacuations!
A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital, in an incident the Metropolitan Police has said is not terror-related. Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS