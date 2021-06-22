Oh Nah: Realtor Shows Off The Destruction A Tenant From Hell Left ... Reportedly Still Going For $592,000!
Realtor Mimi Foster has not sugarcoated the issues with a listing for a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that is going for the mere price of $592,500 for a graffiti-covered interior and a horrible smell coming from a basement freezer. The 3,598-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an interior covered in graffiti and obscenities and a crumbling back deck unsafe for anyone to actually step on right now. Posted By Persist
