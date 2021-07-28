Dubai Opens The Worlds Deepest Pool With A ‘Sunken City’
Dubai has set another record, opening the world's deepest swimming pool. The 60-metre (197ft) deep pool is designed for divers, with a ‘sunken city’ of caves to explore. It holds 14.6 million litres (3.9 million gallons) of fresh water, equivalent to six Olympic-size swimming pools. The facility is currently open by invitation-only, but will soon open to the public. Posted By PSmooth
