Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star!
Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late rapper and entrepreneur was named among 38 honorees today. Other members of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2022 include George Clinton, Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Avril Lavigne, and more. They will be inducted as part of the Recording category. Posted By Persist
