Stole The Whole Register: Oregon Man Destroys A Store & Attacks 68 Year Old Man In Anti-Islamic Rampage!

Brian Christopher Miller is an Oregon man who was arrested after Portland Police say he unleashed anti-Muslim slurs and threatened a 68-year-old store employee during a rampage at a gas station caught on video. The 43-year-old Miller was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree robbery after the January 22, 2021, incident, according to Multnomah County court records. Posted by Abdul

