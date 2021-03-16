Horrible: Family Argument Over Stimulus Check Leads To 4 People Dead!
The family said Jeanettrius Moore worked hard at a beauty supply shop to support herself and two little girls and appreciated the most recent $1,400 stimulus check issued to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The father of her youngest baby, Malik Halfacre, thought he should get half, according to Moore’s relatives. That's when all hell broke loose. Posted By Persist
