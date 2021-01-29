17yr Old Crip Rapper From Indianapolis.. Slaughters Entire Family.. Including Preggo Teen Because His Dad Said No, He Couldn't Go Out To Party!

"INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were killed in a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side, and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randall Taylor referred to the incident as a “mass murder” during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Adams Street before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Originally, police were called out to the nearby 3300 block of E. 36th Street around 3:45 a.m. where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken in critical condition to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police said during the press conference that he is expected to survive.

Following further investigation into the juvenile’s shooting, police were dispatched to the Adams Street location where they discovered multiple people shot inside a home.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The Marion County Coroner has released the names of the deceased:

42-year-old mother, Kezzie Childs

42-year-old dad, Raymond Childs Jr.

18-year-old Elijah Childs

13-year-old Rita Childs

19-year-old Kiara Hawkins

Baby boy Hawkins (fetus) child of Kiara Hawkins

