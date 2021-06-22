Las Vegas Raiders ‘Carl Nassib’ Comes Out As First Active Openly Gay Player In NFL History!
NFL player Carl Nassib made history yesterday when he announced that he's gay-making him the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders player also donated $100,000 to the trevor project, which is an organization for suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth. He says, "For someone like me, who has been so lucky and cherishes every day, it brings me incredible sadness to think that our LGTBQ youth are at such an elevated risk for suicide." Representation and helping out the youth is so important! Live your truth, Carl. Posted by JR
