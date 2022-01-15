Meanwhile In NYC: Man In Suit Gets Carjacked In Broad Daylight By Knife Wielding Carjacker... Chases His Car As It Smashes Into Other Cars!

A knife-wielding carjacker was caught on camera as he stole a man's car in New York City, before crashing into several cars and fleeing the scene.



In a 25-second clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday, a man could be seen chasing after his black minivan as another man, armed with a knife, plows into a car in front of it in an effort to flee the scene.



The stolen vehicle, which was driving in the wrong direction down a one-way street in Midtown, pushes the car in front of it to escape, causing it to crash into another car before driving off into the distance, while the car's owner desperately attempts to catch up to his stolen ride.



The crime is reported to have taken place in Midtown, and police say an investigation is ongoing, according to CBS Local.



No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.



For the week of January 3 to January 9, the NYPD reported 265 incidents of grand theft auto compared to just 150 the same time last year, making for a 76 percent increase, according to police data.



Meanwhile, 943 grand theft auto incidents occurred in the last 28 consecutive days compared to just 615 in 2021, making for a 53 percent spike.