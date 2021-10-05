Not Having It: Britain Motorists Drag Environmental Activists Off The Road!

Britain motorists drag the activists out of the way after they sat on the road blocking cars from passing. The Met Police said 38 people have been arrested in connection with Insulate Britain protests so far on Monday, after routes at Hanger Lane, Wandsworth Bridge and Arnos Grove were blocked. Posted By Persist

