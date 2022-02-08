UFC Legend Rashad Evans Comes To The Defense Of Joe Rogan! "He's Not A Racist"
Rashad Evans has known Joe Rogan for many years and the UFC legend says the JRE host is not racist. Rogan's in hot water as pressure mounts for him to be pulled off Spotify in the wake of an old video that resurfaced showing Joe repeatedly using the n-word and other comments. Spotify has removed over 70 episodes but continues to stay partnered with Joe. Posted By Persist
