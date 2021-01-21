Jay Payd Feat. Yung LB & Desto Dubb - 20k In All 20's [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

BROKEN? 773 views

Jay Payd drops his 1st visual “20k In All 20's" Ft Yung LB & Desto Dubb off his upcoming project “The Luckiest”

@jay_payd

Directed by @jrthedirector

Produced by- @musicbydtb

https://www.facebook.com/cali.boypaid

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jay-payd/1168752087

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2J52lQGpmSEsJANtd0NQ0Z?si=o6TH1KN8SdGmd4jgLncTbQ

