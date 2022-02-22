Nebraska Women's Basketball Coach Suspended On The Same Day Starting Guard, Ashley Scoggin, Was Kicked From The Roster... For "Personal Reasons"!
"The Nebraska women's basketball team suspended its associate head coach and removed a starter from its roster Saturday. On Saturday morning, the Huskers announced Chuck Love had been suspended, citing a "personnel matter." Soon after, Ashley Scoggin, the team's best three-point shooter, disappeared from the team's online roster. A spokesperson confirmed that Scoggin is no longer on the team. The statement said Love has been suspended with pay effective immediately and there will be no additional comment at this time. Scoggin did not play Thursday during Nebraska's game against Penn State. She had made the trip to State College, Pennsylvania, and attended the game but was not on the bench with the team. She had started 51 straight games before Thursday." - Journalstar.com
