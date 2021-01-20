Rapper, Spotemgottem, Gets Exposed For Allegedly Being A Snitch After Paperwork Leaks On Live By Yungeen Ace & Spinabenz For Dissing There Dead Friend
Popular Florida rapper, SPOTEMGOTTEM, had alleged ratting papers come out about snitching on Y&R Mookey... Paper work party started after Spotemgottem dissed Yungeen Ace & Spinabenz's dead friend.. Spotemgottem has denied all this
Posted by Thrillz
