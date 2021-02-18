"Texas Is In A State Of Emergency" Texas Woman Shows Parasites Swimming In Tap Water... Warning People To Stop Using Texas Water"
"After enduring multiple days of freezing temperatures and Texans dripping faucets to prevent frozen pipes from bursting, cities across the state warned Wednesday that water levels are dangerously low, and it may be unsafe to drink." - Texas Tribune
Posted by Horus
