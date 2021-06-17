Wild: Man Shot 7 Times During Armed Robbery In Houston But He Manages To Shoot Back!
A man miraculously survived after he was shot seven times during an armed robbery in southwest Houston. The man pulled into the restaurant to grab a shirt from his trunk. He said that's when a man armed with a gun walked up to him and tried to rob him. The victim went to grab his own gun to defend himself when the suspect started shooting him. He was shot a total of seven times but managed to survive. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS