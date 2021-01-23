Meanwhile In California: High-Speed Pursuit Ends After Car Hits Thick Brush, Suspects Flee!
A wild chase came to end near Gorman after the suspects veered off-road, crashing into thick brush. The chase began on the southbound 5 Freeway after the vehicle took off during a traffic stop near Tejon. The driver and passenger got out of the car after crashing into thick brush and ran down a hillside. Officers are trying to find them in the dense, deserted area. Posted By Persist
