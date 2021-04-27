That's Baller: Kanye West Smashed Michael Jordan's Previous Feat, When His Yeezys Sold For A Record-Breaking $1.8 million At Auction!
Kanye West just jumped over Michael Jordan’s Jumpman to set a record for the most expensive sneakers ever reportedly sold. The Nike prototype for his wildly popular Yeezys, now released under Adidas, fetched $1.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction. That’s three times the amount of the what used to be the most expensive kicks ever sold, an honor previously held by Jordan’s game-worn 1s.
Posted By Joe
