That's Baller: Kanye West Smashed Michael Jordan's Previous Feat, When His Yeezys Sold For A Record-Breaking $1.8 million At Auction!

BROKEN? 22,437 views

Kanye West just jumped over Michael Jordan’s Jumpman to set a record for the most expensive sneakers ever reportedly sold. The Nike prototype for his wildly popular Yeezys, now released under Adidas, fetched $1.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction. That’s three times the amount of the what used to be the most expensive kicks ever sold, an honor previously held by Jordan’s game-worn 1s.
Posted By Joe

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS