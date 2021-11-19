Respect: Jay-Z's Roc Nation Put On A Job Fair At MSG Offering Resume And Career Assistance.. Those With Past Criminal Records Were Not Disqualified!

Many New Yorkers are still looking for work, and rapper Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, stepped in to help Thursday, organizing a job fair at Madison Square Garden with the Reform Alliance, which advocates for the formerly incarcerated.
