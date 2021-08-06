KenBin - Smoke Who? Ft. Big Nik (Remix) (Shot by @TwonProd) [Unsigned Artists]
Official Visuals for KenBin, "Smoke Who? [Remix]" ft. Big Nik Shot and edited by Twon Productions
Full song available on all music platforms
Song by https://www.instagram.com/officialkenbin
https://www.instagram.com/big.nik4/?hl=en
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/twonprod/?h.
Produced by https://www.instagram.com/prodtimeline/?ig.
Engineered by https://www.instagram.com/pwillvolair/?igs.
Independent Record Label https://www.instagram.com/1227records/?igs.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS