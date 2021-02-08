Rick Da Don Bumps E-40 While Riding Around His Million Dollar Gated Community [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 13,387 views

Rick Da Don hails from Detroit, Michigan, and has been emceeing for over 23 years. He is arguably one of the most creative rappers out today. His multiple college degrees help explain his range as an artist and his ability to think outside the box.

Rick Da Don’s Music Catalog:
http://RickDaDon.BandCamp.com

Rick Da Don’s Contact Email: [email protected]

Rick Da Don’s Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx4OTx4N9xoNb31L74j0ROg

Rick Da Don’s Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/Dr.SophisticatedMe

Rick Da Don’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don’s SoundCloud:
http://soundcloud.com/TheRickDaDon

Rick Da Don Media (Hip Hop Overload):
https://www.hiphopoverload.com/spotlight/rick-da-don-cold-hearted

Da Don Media (Exposed Vocals):
https://exposedvocals.com/features/rick-da-don-oprah-music-video

Rick Da Don Media (Jamsphere):
https://jamsphere.com/newreleases/rick-da-don-the-last-laugh-delivers-classic-banging-but-melodic-soundscapes

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Amazon):
https://www.amazon.com/Rick-Don-Explicit/dp/B06XYTWXVB

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (iTunes):
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-last-laugh/id1216881006

Purchase Rick Da Don’s Music (Spotify):
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2VKNc8EBr4fK8NWB53dTo1

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS