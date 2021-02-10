Man Who Wore Horns During U.S. Capitol Riot Turns On Donald Trump! "I'm Disappointed, He Was Not Honorable"
A Capitol riot suspect known as the "QAnon Shaman" said he was "deeply disappointed" in former President Donald Trump for not being "honorable." I have to leave judging him up to other people," Jacob Chansley said in a statement. "I deeply regret and am sorry that I entered the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there.". Posted By Persist
