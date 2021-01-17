Wild: National Guard Troops Getting Prepared With Racks Of M4 Rifles, Shields & More At The U.S. Capitol!
After the Capitol riots last week, President-elect Joe Biden will require extra security for the upcoming Inauguration Day. Army Secretary, Ryan McCarthy, made the decision to provide armed National Guardsmen outside the Capitol. These videos show the troops moving toward the Capitol with “racks of M4 rifles” and other protective gear. Some Footage via JenGriffinFNC. Posted By Persist
