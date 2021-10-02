Miami Beach Cops Who Beat Up A Tourist From NY... Now Charged With Battery & Felony Charges For Their Actions!
"Five Miami Beach officers were charged with battery and three now face felony charges for their actions on that night.
And now, for the first time, we are seeing disturbing video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News of what happened after the arrests, when police officers seem to be taunting a bloodied, handcuffed Vaughn before one took a swig of the man’s Gatorade.
Vaughn had been filming the tough takedown of Dalonta Crudup, who was accused of a scooter parking violation and hitting an officer.
Crudup ran into the lobby of the hotel. He was brought down at gunpoint and had his head slammed to the ground. Prosecutors shared video showing he was also kicked in the head." - Local10 News
