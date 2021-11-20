Damn: Woman Angered By The Not Guilty Verdict Of Kyle Rittenhouse Has A Seizure Outside The Courthouse!

BROKEN? 1,688 views

A woman standing with other protestors on the steps outside the courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was tried shouted “fuck America,” before collapsing to the ground. After covering her mouth, she fell to the ground and had what appeared to be a seizure. She was then helped by people around her. Via @KyleHooten2. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS