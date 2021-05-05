Derek Chauvin Files For New Trial In George Floyd Murder Case, Alleging Jury Misconduct!
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial Tuesday after he was convicted last month of murdering George Floyd. The motion alleges the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial. Because the court failed to sequester the jurors or "admonish them to avoid all media," Nelson's filing said, they were subjected not only to prejudicial publicity but also to "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution.". Posted By Persist
