ItsBizKit Feat. Uncle Murda And Benny The Butcher - Straight Cap

BROKEN? 104,664 views

ItsBizKit teams up with Uncle Murda and Benny The Butcher to drop the visuals for his newest single “Straight Cap” directed by Picture Perfect

Follow:
http://instagram.com/itsbizkitt
http://instagram.com/unclemurda
http://instagram.com/getbenny

Directed by:
http://instagram.com/dabigpicture

Shot by http://instagram.com/socialmediahouseLI

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS