Oh Nah: Satanic Temple Members Worship 'Baphomet' Figure At Illinois Capitol Building!
The Satanic Temple of Illinois’ contribution to a holiday display in the Illinois Statehouse rotunda in Springfield. The Baphomet figure, designed by artist Chris Andres, sits alongside a Christmas tree, the Nativity scene and a menorah. This is the third time the Satanic Temple Illinois has participated in the Statehouse’s holiday display, but the first time it has attracted this much controversy, according to Minister Adam, a leader at the Satanic Temple Illinois. Posted By Persist
