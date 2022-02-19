Young Black Male Suicides Rising Faster Than Any Other Racial Group.. According To Researchers!

" Researchers are sounding the alarm about the number of young Black men who are dying by suicide.

From the 26-year-old son of award-winning actress and director Regina King to the young mayor of Newark, NJ, some in the African American community are speaking out to raise more awareness about suicide and mental health, especially when it comes to Black men.

“Unfortunately, Black men often suffer in silence,” said therapist Nettie Jones, MS, LPC. “They don’t seek the help that sometimes women will reach out to get. We’ll call our girlfriends, let them know that things are not okay. But, unfortunately, Black men tend not to do that. They hold things in, they self-medicate, they are workaholics. The kind of do stuff that’s not very healthy.” This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Black Health and Wellness,” set by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The theme not only commemorates African Americans who made contributions to medicine but also highlights ongoing issues within the Black community, including mental health. Jones said now, more than ever is the opportunity to have discussions around Black men and suicide." - sacobserver.com

