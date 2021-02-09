Damn: Michigan Man Dies After Cannon Used At A Baby Shower Explodes!
A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died. Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel. Posted By Persist
