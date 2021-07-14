Cold AF: King Von Trolled A&E... Had No Idea They Were Interviewing The Person Responsible For Murdering, Gakirah "KI" Barnes (Police Release Report)
Chicago Police release paperwork confirming King Von allegedly murdered notorious Chicago Killer, Gakirah "KI" Barnes, (A young 17-year-old girl)
Download the full 142MB PDF investigation file over At Google Docs https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WoY0Hwuuo0Elew4VL1tLTIM7ZaYENG7x/view
Via A&E's Secret Life Of A Gang Girl
