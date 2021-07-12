Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Killed After Being Shot 64 Times Moments After Release From Cook County Jail!
A rapper who goes by the name KTS Dre was killed when he was shot dozens of times on Saturday night right after he was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune reports Londre Sylvester, 31, was a local rapper and was wearing a monitoring device on his ankle upon his release. The paper said it appeared to be an orchestrated attack. About 8:50 p.m., Sylvester and a 60-year-old woman were walking when two people got out of a car and began firing at them, Chicago police said. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS