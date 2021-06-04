Some Things Are Not Meant For Social Media.. Detroit Rapper, The Big Homie, Faces 10 Years For Flashing Guns On Live That Is Linked To 7 Shootings!

"Every trigger-puller in Detroit should be put on notice. Gun violence in our community will not be tolerated and those who choose to use a firearm to commit any type of violent act will be held to account for their misdeeds,â said James Deir, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Detroit, in a statement.

Craig is the latest person from Metro Detroit accused of documenting federal crimes on Instagram. In recent years, the FBI and federal prosecutors waged a broad crackdown on Detroit street gang members who were accused of posting hit lists of rivals on Instagram.

The crackdown, including the prosecution of Seven Mile Bloods members, was chronicled by The Detroit News in the series "Death by Instagram."

The Craig investigation dates to March when agents started monitoring his Instagram account âthebighomie_8.â

On May 22, the account posted a video that shows a shirtless Craig pointing a tan pistol and a loaded, black Glock pistol with an extended magazine at the camera, ATF Special Agent Brett Brandon wrote in an affidavit filed in federal court.

âCraig then pulled the Glock pistol away from the camera and placed the rear of the slide in the center of the cameraâ¦revealing what appears to be a Glock conversion device affixed to the rear of the slide,â the agent wrote.

It is illegal to possess or acquire machine guns made after 1986 and the ATF agent said he is not aware of any Glock conversion devices made before that year. It also is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.

The gun case was filed five years after Craig was sentenced to probation for illegally possessing a fraudulent financial transaction device.

On May 26, ATF agents raided the home and seized six firearms and found what appeared to be the modified Glock seen " - Detroit News

Posted by Thrillz