Iram-WordPlay - Cut The Cheque [Legendary Entertainment Submitted]

Shot in the beautiful island of St. Lucia. Track using popular hip hop artist's names. Not a diss track. IRAM is showcasing his heavy lyrical ability strategically maneuvering through bars in a clever way. Join the #WordPlayChallenge for any lyricists out there. Step up your game.

Videographer: @wolfizle
Producer of Cut the Cheque: @Kevlar.km

WordPlay beat: Rockstar
Iram does not claim rights to this beat. Mixtape track, not for resale.

@Iram_christopher
Iramchrist.com

