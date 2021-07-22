Iram-WordPlay - Cut The Cheque [Legendary Entertainment Submitted]
Shot in the beautiful island of St. Lucia. Track using popular hip hop artist's names. Not a diss track. IRAM is showcasing his heavy lyrical ability strategically maneuvering through bars in a clever way. Join the #WordPlayChallenge for any lyricists out there. Step up your game.
Videographer: @wolfizle
Producer of Cut the Cheque: @Kevlar.km
WordPlay beat: Rockstar
Iram does not claim rights to this beat. Mixtape track, not for resale.
@Iram_christopher
Iramchrist.com
