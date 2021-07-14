Shoe Went Flying: Things Go Wrong After Suspect Tries To Make A Run For It!
The man is seen running into the middle of a busy 2 lane highway. As he evades the first car, he was not as lucky with the second, getting struck and tossed above the hood of the car, flipping and landing on his feet. The man is then seen walking back towards the cop, probably thankful he's still alive. Posted By Persist
