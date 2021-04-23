Be Safe: Hop Out The Whip Shooting In Broad Daylight At P Town Virginia Car Wash Was Caught On Surveillance!
"Portsmouth police are trying to find the person who fired multiple shots in rapid succession at a car wash last Friday.
The shooting left one person with non life-threatening injuries.
The video shows the suspect pull up in an early 2000s Kia Sorento and then get out and start firing at several men, before eventually getting back inside and speeding away. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Tony’s Hand Carwash/Detailing near the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd. and Columbus Avenue." - Wavy News
Posted by Thrilz
