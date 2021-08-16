Minnesota "Peace Group" Officer Beating Up Guy Who Stole From Supermarket!
A community peace group is cutting ties with a man who was caught on camera Thursday apparently beating another man in front of a Cub Foods grocery store in St. Paul’s Payne/Phalen neighborhood.
The man was wearing a red “We Push For Peace” T-shirt representing the group. As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 6,000 times and came to the attention of St. Paul City Councilman Dai Thao.
“We Push For Peace” is a non-profit organization that said it has a relationship with Cub Foods in which its independent contractors are stationed at the store to foster goodwill and deter crime. CEO and founder Trahern Pollard said this person’s actions did not represent how the group is meant to operate. Posted By Ghost
